Police officers react near the site of a blast in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2016. Several explosions went off and gunfire broke out in the centre of the Indonesian capital on Thursday and police said they suspected a suicide bomber was responsible for at least one the blasts. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA (Reuters) - There were no indications that Islamic State militants were behind a gun and bomb attack in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Thursday, the head of the national intelligence agency told Reuters.

“This is definitely terrorism but there are no indications yet that it’s ISIS related,” said Sutiyoso.