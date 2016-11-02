FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Boat sinks off Indonesia's Batam, killing at least 18
November 2, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Boat sinks off Indonesia's Batam, killing at least 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A boat carrying 96 people from Malaysia to Indonesia sank on Wednesday, killing at least 18, Indonesian police said.

The boat, from Johor, sank off Indonesia's Batam island when it was hit by big waves, police said. The passengers were believed to be illegal workers returning to Indonesia.

At least 39 people were found alive.

"Search and rescue efforts continue to find the rest of the passengers," police spokesman Airlangga said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie)

