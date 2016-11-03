FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Indonesians scour waters for dozens missing after speed boat crash
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 3, 2016 / 2:26 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesians scour waters for dozens missing after speed boat crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A 280-strong search-and-rescue team scoured the waters off an Indonesian island for dozens missing on Thursday, a day after a speedboat carrying mostly migrant workers struck a reef and sank, the national disaster mitigation agency said.

The accident happened as the boat was heading from the southern Malaysian state of Johor towards Indonesia's Batam island, just south of Singapore.

The boat, carrying 98 workers and three crew, hit the reef in strong winds and big waves. Eighteen people were killed, 39 were found alive and 44 were missing.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.