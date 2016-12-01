FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia revises pricing on US dollar bonds
December 1, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 9 months ago

Indonesia revises pricing on US dollar bonds

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has revised pricing on a triple-tranche US dollar bond offering, according to a lead.

A January 2022 bond is marketing at a yield of 3.8% (plus or minus 5bp), after starting at 4% area.

Revised guidance on a January 2027 note is at 4.45% (plus or minus 5bp) from an initial 4.75% area.

A January 2047 tranche is at 5.35% (plus or minus 5bp) from 5.7% area.

All three tranches will be of benchmark size.

Pricing on the 144A/Reg deal is expected later on Thursday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. Indonesia is rated Baa3 stable/BB+ positive/BBB- stable. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)

