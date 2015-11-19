UPDATE 1-Indonesia to require pension funds hold minimum percentage of govt bonds

* Unspecified minimum requirement for local funds, insurers

* Requirement to increase domestic holding of govt bonds

* Move positive for risk management -pension fund assoc (Adds comments from pension fund association)

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to require domestic pension funds and insurers to keep a minimum percentage of government bonds in their portfolios to help provide stability to the debt market, the country’s financial services authority (OJK) said on Thursday.

Pension funds and insurers invest around 18 percent of their funds in government bonds, OJK Chairman Muliaman D. Hadad said, declining to specify a minimum percentage.

“This is good as a back-up, so that bonds are not too volatile, and so the domestic investor base becomes stronger,” Hadad told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Domestic pension funds and insurers owned 15.3 percent of government bonds as of Nov. 13, finance ministry data showed. Foreign investors held 37.4 percent.

The chair of Indonesia’s pension fund association (ADPI), Mudjiharno Sudjono, said a minimum government bond requirement could result in lower investment yields for pension funds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond was 8.6 percent on Thursday, lower than the 9 percent interest some banks offer for rupiah deposits.

Still, Sudjono said such a policy would be positive for risk management.

“Government bonds are much more stable (than shares), which is good for long-term investors like us,” he said. “There are some pension funds which are exposed as high as 40 percent to stocks, which is not good especially in today’s market.”

Indonesia’s stock market is among Asia’s worst performers this year, with the main index falling around 14 percent.

Total portfolio assets of ADPI members are around 200 trillion rupiah ($14.53 billion). ($1 = 13,767.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)