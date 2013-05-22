FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia to sell global bonds in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to issue global bonds in the second half of this year, and dollar bonds in the domestic market in October, the head of the debt office said on Wednesday.

Indonesia also plans to issue 20 trillion rupiah ($2 billion) of retail bonds in October, and a global sukuk in September or October, said Robert Pakpahan.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy will issue an additional 60.8 trillion rupiah of government bonds this year to fund budgetary spending. Total bond issuances is expected at 241.2 trillion rupiah, up from the initial estimate of 180.4 trillion.

$1 = 9762.5 rupiah $1 = 9762.5000 Indonesian rupiahs Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
