Indonesia hires BAML, Citi and Deutsche Bank for debut euro bond
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia hires BAML, Citi and Deutsche Bank for debut euro bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia, rated Baa3, BB+, BBB-, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank for a debut euro-denominated bond offering, according to sources.

The deal is expected to come as early as this month and will mark the second sovereign issue from Asia to print in euros this year, after the Republic of Korea issued a 750m 10-year note, together with a USD1bn 30-year bond on June 3.

Indonesian ministry of finance officials declined to comment, while calls to the three banks on the deal went unanswered. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Sudip Roy)

