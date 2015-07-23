FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia revises price guidance to MS+250bp area on 10-year euro bond
July 23, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia revises price guidance to MS+250bp area on 10-year euro bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has revised price guidance to 250bp area over mid-swaps on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to a source.

The revised guidance compares to initial price thoughts of plus 260bp area, released earlier on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are running the 144A/Reg S deal, which is Thursday’s business.

Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

