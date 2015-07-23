FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia launches 1.25bn 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia launches 1.25bn 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has launched a 1.25bn 10-year bond at 250bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

This is in line with revised price guidance and compares to initial price thoughts of plus 260bp area, released earlier on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are running the 144A/Reg S deal, which is Thursday’s business.

Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

