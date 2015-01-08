FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia revises guidance on 10 and 30-year US dollar bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia revises guidance on 10 and 30-year US dollar bonds

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Indonesia has revised guidance on a dual-tranche offering of 10 and 30-year US dollar benchmark-sized bonds, according to a lead.

Guidance on the 10-year note has been cut to 4.25% area (plus or minus 5bp) from an initial level of 4.50% area, while on the 30-year tranche, the price has been revised to 5.25% area(plus or minus 5bp) from 5.50% area. Both bonds will price within the new range.

Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. The 144A/RegS deal will price later today.

Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.