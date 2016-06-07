Indonesia to raise 3bn through dual-tranche bond offering

LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia is to raise 3bn through an offering of seven and 12-year bonds, according to a lead.

It has launched a 1.5bn June 2023 note at 260bp over mid-swaps and a 1.5bn June 2028 bond at plus 325bp.

That compares with guidance of 265bp area on the seven-year note and plus 330bp area on the longer tranche. Both bonds had price ranges of plus or minus 5bp.

Initial marketing levels were 280bp area and 345bp area over mid-swaps respectively.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-.

Barclays, Deutsche, JP Morgan and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners.

This is Indonesia’s first euro-denominated bond offering of the year, after it raised US$2.5bn from a sukuk deal in March.