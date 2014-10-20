FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises $1.77 billion from sale of retail bonds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 20, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia raises $1.77 billion from sale of retail bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 21.22 trillion rupiah ($1.77 billion) of retail bonds to Indonesians between Oct. 1-16, an official at its debt-management office said on Monday.

The sale topped the target of 20 trillion rupiah.

The three-year bond was sold with a coupon set at 8.50 percent per annum, the same pricing as last year.

A total of 32,638 individuals bought the bonds, including entrepreneurs, company employees and housewives.

Retail bonds are sold every year to domestic individual investors.

1 US dollar = 12,015 rupiah Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.