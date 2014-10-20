Indonesia raises $1.77 billion from sale of retail bonds

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 21.22 trillion rupiah ($1.77 billion) of retail bonds to Indonesians between Oct. 1-16, an official at its debt-management office said on Monday.

The sale topped the target of 20 trillion rupiah.

The three-year bond was sold with a coupon set at 8.50 percent per annum, the same pricing as last year.

A total of 32,638 individuals bought the bonds, including entrepreneurs, company employees and housewives.

Retail bonds are sold every year to domestic individual investors.