Indonesia raises $1.77 billion from sale of retail bonds

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 21.22 trillion rupiah ($1.77 billion) of retail bonds to Indonesians between Oct. 1-16, an official at its debt-management office said on Monday.
The sale topped the target of 20 trillion rupiah.
The three-year bond was sold with a coupon set at 8.50 percent per annum, the same pricing as last year.
A total of 32,638 individuals bought the bonds, including entrepreneurs, company employees and housewives.
Retail bonds are sold every year to domestic individual investors.
1 US dollar = 12,015 rupiah Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk