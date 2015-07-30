Indonesia's finance ministry expects to issue samurai bond in Q3

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects to issue a samurai bond this quarter after resolving questions over tax issues, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

“The problems regarding samurai bonds have been cleared,” Robert Pakpahan, director general of financing aand risk management, told reporters.

The launch-time “is subject to market conditions but we hope to execute it before the end of the third quarter”.

He declined to disclose the amount the government plans to raise from the bond.

The samurai bond, which is a yen-dominated instrument issued by the Indonesia government, would be 70 percent guaranteed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

The proceeds will be used to finance the country’s budget deficit, which officials forecast could reach as high as 2.23 percent of gross domestic product this year.

The finance ministry was also in talks with the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, France’s Agence Francaise de Developpement, and Germany’s KfW Development Bank for loans totalling $1.17 billion to help pay for this year’s budgetary spending. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)