Indonesia rethinks Brazil military purchases amid execution row-media

JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia is re-evaluating the purchase of fighter jets and rocket launchers from Brazil, as a row between the two nations worsens over the execution of a Brazilian for drug offences, said the Jakarta Post, quoting Indonesia’s vice president.

Both countries have recalled their ambassadors in a tit-for-tat feud that began when Indonesia executed Brazilian citizen Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira and five others for drug offences last month.

A second Brazilian national is among a second group of 11 prisoners due to be executed soon in Indonesia, which has some of the strictest drug trafficking laws in the world.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla said the government was re-thinking the procurement of a squadron of 16 Brazil-made Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucano aircraft for Indonesia’s air force, the newspaper reported.

The Southeast Asian country was also considering cancelling an order for multiple launch rocket systems.

Brazil and the Netherlands recalled their ambassadors from Indonesia shortly after the executions.

Brazil took the further step of refusing to allow Indonesia’s new ambassador to take part in a credentials ceremony, prompting the Southeast Asian country to recall him back to Jakarta in protest.

Indonesia is also involved in a diplomatic dispute with Australia over the fate of two Australian members of the “Bali Nine” drug trafficking ring who are due to be executed soon.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who took office in October, has pledged no clemency for drug offenders, despite pleas from the European Union, Brazil, Australia and Amnesty International. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Perry)