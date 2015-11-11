FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia exchange suspends 3 brokerages over suspected share manipulation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Indonesian stock exchange (IDX) on Wednesday suspended three brokerages including PT Danareksa Sekuritas, part of a state investment firm, for internal oversight failures related to alleged manipulation of PT Sekawan Intipratama shares.

Danareksa, PT Millenium Danatama Sekuritas and PT Reliance Securities Tbk were suspended for failing to “carry out adequate internal control procedures in operational activities”, it said in a statement.

IDX president director Tito Sulistio said the suspension related to suspected manipulation of mining firm Sekawan’s shares. Sekawan shares have been suspended since Nov. 9, after losing 65 percent of their value in three weeks.

“We want to be consistent in our commitment to market management. We would not suspend them if it was not absolutely necessary,” Sulistio told Reuters.

The exchange was reviewing several other brokerages related to the same case, he said.

Danareksa Sekuritas is a part of state-owned financial firm PT Danareksa, and is one of the biggest brokerages in Indonesia.

Executives from the brokerages were not available to comment. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Stephen Coates)

