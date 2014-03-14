FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian lender BTPN shares jump 9 pct after SMFG buys stake
#Financials
March 14, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian lender BTPN shares jump 9 pct after SMFG buys stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN) shares surged as much as 9 percent on Friday after Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said it bought 919.3 million shares of the Indonesian lender.

Sumitomo paid 6,500 rupiah per share, a 44.8 percent premium to its closing price on Thursday, BTPN said in a stock exchange filing. Following the transaction, Sumitomo owns 2.3 trillion shares in Indonesia’s seventh-biggest lender by market value.

Last year, Sumitomo had agreed to buy up to 40 percent stake of BTPN, which is backed by TPG Capital, giving the Japanese bank a foothold in the fast-growing Southeast Asian economy.

As of 0833 GMT, the lender’s stock was up 5.6 percent. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 2 percent, while the blue-chip index was 2.8 percent higher.

Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
