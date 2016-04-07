FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Revised Indonesia budget may push deficit up to 2.5 pct of GDP -Finance Minister
April 7, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Revised Indonesia budget may push deficit up to 2.5 pct of GDP -Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - A revision of Indonesia’s budget for 2016 that is currently being drafted could push the deficit up to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2.1 percent earlier, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Under the revision, the government’s non-tax revenues from natural resources are expected to be around 70 trillion rupiah ($5.32 billion) less than originally budgeted, while income tax from the oil and gas sector is expected to be 17 trillion rupiah less, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters.

As a result of the reduction in state income, the government may reduce spending by 50.6 trillion rupiah in the revised budget, he added. Central government spending under the original budget was set at 1,325.6 trillion rupiah, while total spending was 2,095.7 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 13,160 rupiah) (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
