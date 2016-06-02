FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia plans to inject 54 trln rupiah into 24 state firms in revised budget
#Basic Materials
June 2, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Indonesia plans to inject 54 trln rupiah into 24 state firms in revised budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government plans to inject 53.98 trillion rupiah ($3.94 billion) of capital into 24 state firms this year, pending approval by the parliament, according to a finance ministry document on revisions to the 2016 state budget.

The document, which was uploaded on Thursday, mentioned a plan for capital injections into PT Wijaya Karya.JK, PT Jasa Marga Tbk, PT Krakatau Steel Tbk and PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara, among others.

Last year, parliament blocked a government plan for 40.43 trillion rupiah of capital injection into state firms in 2016.

Parliament will hold its first hearing into the budget revisions later on Thursday. ($1 = 13,685.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
