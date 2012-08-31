FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Indonesia's Bumi to sell $200 mln Fajar Bumi coal stake-sources
August 31, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - PT Bumi Resources, Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, is aiming to sell its 50 percent stake in smaller coal miner PT Fajar Bumi Sakti for around $200 million to a local investor as it looks to pay down some of its debts, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The move is part of the company’s plan to pay down some of its $3.9 billion of debts, including $1.5 billion owed to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.

“The process in ongoing and hopefully it will be completed in several weeks,” said one of the sources.

Fajar Bumi Sakti, is expected to produce 1 million tonnes of coal this year, whereas Bumi Resources has said that it plans to produce 75 million tonnes of coal this year.

Dileep Srivastava, a Bumi director, declined to comment.

Bumi, whose stock price has fallen 68 percent this year, suffered a credit ratings downgrade by S&P earlier this month and earlier this week reported a net loss of $322.1 million for the first half of the year.

