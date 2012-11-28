FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bumi Resources says sees 2012 coal production at 75 mln T
November 28, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi Resources says sees 2012 coal production at 75 mln T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Bumi Resources forecasts coal production in 2012 at 75 million tonnes, rising to 85 million tonnes in 2013, Bumi director and corporate secretary Dileep Srivastava told an investment summit in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The company is to submit to a second independent investigation into its accounts, after lawyers for London-based shareholder Bumi Plc in September began a probe into alleged financial irregularities.

Bumi Plc, co-founded by the politically connected Bakrie family and financier Nat Rothschild, own 29 percent of the Indonesian company.

