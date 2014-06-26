FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bumi Resources sets right issue price at 250 rupiah a share
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi Resources sets right issue price at 250 rupiah a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Bumi Resources set its right issue price at 250 rupiah per share, to raise 8.05 trillion rupiah ($682.78 million), the company said in a prospectus on Thursday.

It will sell about 32.2 billion shares. Investors holding 20 shares by the end of July 11 will have the right to buy one share offered, the prospectus said.

The proceeds will be used to pay off part of its debt to CIC through Country Forest Ltd and Castleford Investment Holdings Ltd.

Bumi’s shares traded at 150 per share on Thursday, up 0.7 percent from a day earlier. The company will seek shareholder approval on June 30.

$1 = 11,790 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
