Shares of Indonesia's Bumi Serpong fall after IFR reports share sale

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk fell as much as 7.1 percent in early trading on Wednesday after IFR reported that the major shareholders of the Indonesian property developer had launched a block share sale.

Bumi Serpong shares plunged as low as 1,950 rupiah, the biggest decline since April last year. The broader Jakarta stock exchange was down 0.1 percent.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had earlier reported that PT Paraga Artamida and PT Ekacentra Usahamaju sold 367.4 million Bumi Serpong shares at 1,890 rupiah each, at the lower end of the indicative range of 1,880-2,015 rupiah range.

Both companies controlled 52.8 percent of Bumi Serpong as of September 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.