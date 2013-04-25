FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Astra sees Indonesia vehicles sales lower in 2013
April 25, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Astra sees Indonesia vehicles sales lower in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian vehicle sale are likely to ease slightly this year to 1-1.05 million because of an expected cut in fuel subsidies and higher downpayment requirements for sharia loans, a top Indonesian industry official said on Thursday.

“Most likely, sales will be smaller than last year. Around 1 to 1.05 million, or less than 1 million if something dramatic happens,” said Johnny Darmawan, CEO of Toyota Astra Motor and also vice chairman of Gaikindo (Indonesian Automotive Industry Association).

Indonesia’s total vehicle sales were a record 1.1 million last year.

Separately, the head of banking-to-autos holding company PT Astra International Tbk, Prijono Sugiarto, said the company has raised its capital expenditure budget 20 percent to 15.5 trillion rupiah ($1.60 billion) or 20 percent higher from the same period last year. The increase will go towards the company’s expansion in toll roads and ports. ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahardiana and Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

