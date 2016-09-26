FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia abolishes cattle import quotas - trade minister
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Reuters TV
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 26, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Indonesia abolishes cattle import quotas - trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia has abolished its quota system for cattle imports, allowing firms to bring in the livestock as long as they commit to the country's breeding programme, the trade minister said on Monday.

Three livestock firms have been granted approval so far to bring in a combined total of up to 300,000 cattle through to the end of 2018 in Indonesia.

The companies will also have to bring in one breeding cattle for every five feeder cattle, minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters.

"If they want to import, they will likely be allowed to, provided they import breeding (cattle) because this country needs a population," the minister said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
