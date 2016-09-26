Indonesia abolishes cattle import quotas - trade minister

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia has abolished its quota system for cattle imports, allowing firms to bring in the livestock as long as they commit to the country's breeding programme, the trade minister said on Monday.

Three livestock firms have been granted approval so far to bring in a combined total of up to 300,000 cattle through to the end of 2018 in Indonesia.

The companies will also have to bring in one breeding cattle for every five feeder cattle, minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters.

"If they want to import, they will likely be allowed to, provided they import breeding (cattle) because this country needs a population," the minister said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Mark Potter)