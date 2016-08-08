FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to require cattle importers to build breeding farms
August 8, 2016

Indonesia to require cattle importers to build breeding farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government plans to require cattle importers to start building breeding farms in order to get import licenses, Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters on Monday.

Lukita said the government requires a "compensation" from cattle importers to give them an import quota.

"The compensation is they have to be breeders, then we will give (import) quota," he told reporters in Jakarta.

Importers will have to present a five-year plan to build a breeding farm to the government as a precondition for import licenses. The ministry will issue a regulation soon for this plan, the minister added.

The move is Indonesia's latest effort to reduce the nation's dependency on imports to fulfill domestic beef demand. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Wrting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

