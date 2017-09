JAKARTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian chief economy minister Darmin Nasution said the country is expected to import 200,000 cattle for the fourth quarter from Australia.

The decision on imports had been made by the agriculture minister, Nasution told reporters.

“Now we are waiting for (details of) distribution from the trade ministry,” Nasution said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)