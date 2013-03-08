FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia sees exports improving in H2 on China growth -cbank official
March 8, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia sees exports improving in H2 on China growth -cbank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian exports are expected to improve in the second half of this year due to positive economic growth in China and Singapore, the country’s deputy governor said on Friday.

“We expect exports will improve in the second half... there are several indicators that we are watching, like China, our main trading partner that are improving. The economic indicators in Singapore have also improved,” said Halim Alamsyah, the central bank deputy governor, told reporters. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

