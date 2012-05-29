Indonesia c.bank optimistic dlr term policy to strengthen rupiah

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia is optimistic it will strengthen the rupiah with dollar term deposits it will start issuing in two weeks, central bank Governor Darmin Nasution told a news conference on Tuesday.

The central bank on Monday said it had no intention of implementing new capital controls but was studying other options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, as investors dumped riskier emerging market assets such as the rupiah and fled to the safety of the dollar. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Jacqueline Wong)