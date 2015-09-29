FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank official sees room to cut rates if inflation falls
September 29, 2015

Indonesia c.bank official sees room to cut rates if inflation falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - There is room for Indonesia’s central bank to cut interest rates if inflation falls, the deputy governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, said on Tuesday.

“If we are looking at domestic factors alone, if inflation falls and to support growth, there is room (to cut rates),” Warjiyo said.

“But if we look at global conditions and the pressure on the rupiah, Bank Indonesia still need to remains prudent.”

Bank Indonesia hopes a new stimulus package will boost supply of foreign exchange in the domestic market, reducing the need for it to intervene to support the rupiah, he added. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

