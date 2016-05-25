FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees possibility of monetary easing in June
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank sees possibility of monetary easing in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank sees the possibility of monetary easing if financial and macroeconomic stability can be maintained, governor Agus Martowardojo said on Wednesday.

“If next month this condition can be maintained, supported by data, there is a possibility for monetary (policy) easing,” Martowardojo told reporters.

The central bank is also planning to ease rules on the purchase of second homes. It currently bans buyers from placing a down payment on a second home purchase before construction. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
