a year ago
Indonesia c.bank gov sees room for easing in Sept or Oct
September 9, 2016

Indonesia c.bank gov sees room for easing in Sept or Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank governor said further monetary policy easing in September or October was a possibility.

"If the data support it, we will take a looser monetary position at September or October's policy meeting," Agus Martowardojo told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile, he said loan growth in 2017 would be around 11 percent if parliament approves 5.1 percent of GDP growth assumed in the state budget. The central bank earlier this week estimated 12.7 percent of loan growth next year. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Eric Meijer)

