FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia cenbank gov to seek overseas talks on bank reciprocity
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia cenbank gov to seek overseas talks on bank reciprocity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s new central bank governor said on Friday he will seek “good negotiations” with overseas monetary authorities on banking reciprocity.

Indonesia’s central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters shortly after his swearing-in ceremony that he would respect the country’s current regulations on banking reciprocity and look to negotiate the issue with his foreign counterparts.

Indonesia’s central bank gave Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd its long-awaited approval on Tuesday to buy a 40 percent, or $2.7 billion, stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk , a year after DBS proposed a majority takeover.

Bank Indonesia, as part of its approval, said for DBS to purchase more of Danamon, Singapore would have to allow Indonesia’s banks greater access to its $33 billion financial services industry.

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.