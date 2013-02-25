Indonesia Fin Min says reciprocity important for DBS-Danamon deal

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister, nominated to be next head of the central bank, said on Monday that reciprocity was an important consideration for the government as it weighed the merits of a long delayed purchase of Bank Danamon by Singapore’s DBS Holding Group .

Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo is seen by some analysts as reluctant to allow the takeover to go through unless the Singapore government allows Indonesian banks to operate there with a full banking license.

“We believe that reciprocity is important as the main benchmark,” he told reporters when asked his view of the deal which has been delayed for almost a year. The deal requires central bank approval.