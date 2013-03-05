Indonesia MPs rule FinMin can be considered for central bank job

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo cleared the first hurdle to becoming head of Indonesia’s central bank when a parliamentary commission decided on Tuesday he was eligible to be considered for the governorship, despite being barred five years ago.

“The decision will hold the fit-and-proper test and it will be scheduled,” Vera Febyanthy, a member of the commission, told reporters. (Reporting by Randy Fabi and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)