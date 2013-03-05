FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia MPs rule FinMin can be considered for central bank job
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
March 5, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Indonesia MPs rule FinMin can be considered for central bank job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo cleared the first hurdle to becoming head of Indonesia’s central bank when a parliamentary commission decided on Tuesday he was eligible to be considered for the governorship, despite being barred five years ago.

“The decision will hold the fit-and-proper test and it will be scheduled,” Vera Febyanthy, a member of the commission, told reporters. (Reporting by Randy Fabi and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

