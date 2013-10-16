FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Shandong Nanshan to set up $5 bln aluminium complex in Indonesia
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
October 16, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

China's Shandong Nanshan to set up $5 bln aluminium complex in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China’s Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co Ltd plans a $5 billion integrated aluminium plant on the Indonesian island of Bintan, company Chairman Song Jianbo said on Wednesday.

“(It) will be completed within 3 years. We will use local bauxite to make up alumina and then we will use the alumina to make up aluminium ingot,” he told reporters after meeting Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat.

The capacity of the alumina smelter will be 2.1 million tonnes per annum, while the capacity for aluminium ingots will be 530,000 tonnes per annum.

The output will be for the local Indonesian market as well as for export to such countries as Japan and the United States, he said. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.