FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jakarta urges China's c.bank to buy Indonesian bonds
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Jakarta urges China's c.bank to buy Indonesian bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia has asked China’s central bank to start purchasing Indonesian bonds as part of an effort to attract more long-term investors to Southeast Asia’s largest economy, a senior government official said on Friday.

Indonesia, which is running a current account deficit, is considered vulnerable to capital outflows when U.S. interest rates rise, as foreigners account for nearly 40 percent of the country’s outstanding government bonds.

“We are offering our bonds to China’s central bank,” Indonesia’s Finance Minister Bambang Brodjenogoro told reporters.

“If central banks hold our bonds ... they are not as speculative. They invest for the long term.”

The People’s Bank of China does not currently hold any Indonesian government bonds, he said. (Reporting by Randy Fabi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.