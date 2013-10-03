FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Indonesian companies secure Chinese deals worth $33 bln on Xi visit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian companies secured $32.8 billion of financing and investment from Chinese firms on Thursday during a state visit by President Xi Jinping, an Indonesian government official said.

Xi, in his first visit as president to southeast Asia’s biggest country, became the first foreign leader to address Indonesian lawmakers in parliament.

He said China hoped trade with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would reach $1 trillion by 2020, from $320 billion in 2012, according to ASEAN’s website.

Negotiated by companies including Indonesian state-owned firms and privately held Sinar Mas Group, deals included a $1.8 billion loan to PT OKI Pulp & Paper Mills - an affiliate of Sinar Mas - to build a mill in Sumatra, and funding for five Boeing 777-300 ER planes for PT Garuda Indonesia.

Several Chinese companies also pledged to invest in Indonesia, including Hangzou Jinjian Group Co. Ltd, which plans to spend $600 million on a bauxite-processing complex there, according to the government official.

