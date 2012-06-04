Indonesia's Bayan sees 2012 coal production at 17.5 mln T

JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Bayan Resources sees 2012 coal production at 17.5 million tonnes versus 15.5 million tonnes in 2011, the company director said on Monday.

“The current expansion that is happening now is based on an investment in infrastructure that has occurred last year or the year before and therefore the current market price hasn’t been able to be figured into this year’s production volumes,” said Alastair McLeod, director and chief financial officer.

“It will only really start getting figured in when we look to see what production level we’ll be producing next year and the year after,” he told Reuters.

Last year, Bayan said it was aiming to more than double its annual output to as much as 25 million tonnes by 2013 to meet growing demand from consumers such as India. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim Coghill)