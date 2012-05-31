FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters block two coal rivers in Indonesia's Kalimantan-govt
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

Protesters block two coal rivers in Indonesia's Kalimantan-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Protestors have blockaded two coal-transporting rivers in Indonesia’s South and East Kalimantan provinces to campaign against local fuel shortages, a local government official said on Thursday.

“The blockade is simply a way to pressure the central government,” said Numsuan Madsun, a spokesman for West Kalimantan province.

Governors from provinces in Kalimantan on Borneo island have asked the central government to increase its subsidised fuel allocation for the region because of lengthy queues at fuel stations. (Reporting By Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.