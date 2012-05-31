Protesters block two coal rivers in Indonesia's Kalimantan-govt

JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Protestors have blockaded two coal-transporting rivers in Indonesia’s South and East Kalimantan provinces to campaign against local fuel shortages, a local government official said on Thursday.

“The blockade is simply a way to pressure the central government,” said Numsuan Madsun, a spokesman for West Kalimantan province.

Governors from provinces in Kalimantan on Borneo island have asked the central government to increase its subsidised fuel allocation for the region because of lengthy queues at fuel stations. (Reporting By Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Taylor)