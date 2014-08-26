FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's 2015 coal exports seen flat due to new trade rules -coal body
August 26, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's 2015 coal exports seen flat due to new trade rules -coal body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s coal exports in 2015 will be unchanged from this year at 350 million tonnes, the country’s top coal industry association said on Tuesday, if new trade rules are implemented as planned on Oct. 1.

The regulation, which is intended to stop illegal shipments by forcing miners to pay royalties up front and register themselves before being eligible to export, would affect exports significantly, Indonesian Coal Mining Association Chairman Bob Kamandanu told Reuters.

“The full impact will be seen in 2015. Usually the (export) number is always increasing significantly, but this will stop that. It will stay the same (in 2015),” Kamandanu said, adding that was expected to support prices.

Indonesia is the world’s top exporter of thermal coal. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)

