New rules seen cutting Indonesian coal exports 15-20 pct in Oct m/m
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

New rules seen cutting Indonesian coal exports 15-20 pct in Oct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s coal exports are expected to fall by between 15 and 20 percent in October from September, a trade group said on Tuesday, as a backlog of miners and traders are unlikely to get approval to export before new rules come into effect on Oct. 1.

Indonesia, the world’s top thermal coal exporter, shipped between 25 million and 30 million tonnes of coal in September, according to the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (ICMA).

The association has asked the government of Southeast Asia’s largest economy to postpone implementation of the new rule, which requires coal exporters to be registered at the trade ministry, because many firms were having difficulties, ICMA commercial committee chairman Pandu Sjahrir told Reuters.

“The problem is that a lot of the backlog happens to be at the coal and minerals directorate level. Everything has to be done manually,” Sjahrir said, adding that “a couple of major firms haven’t completed registration”.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
