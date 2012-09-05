FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia coal assoc cuts 2012 output forecast to 340-350 mln T
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia coal assoc cuts 2012 output forecast to 340-350 mln T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Coal Mining Association revised its 2012 production forecast down to 340-350 million tonnes in 2012 from 360 million tonnes earlier, as some companies have cut production because of a reduction in prices, the association said on Wednesday.

Coal is a key component of Indonesia’s mining sector, which makes up 12 percent of GDP in the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

“With the reduction in coal prices over the past nine months, several companies have cut production and even some marginal companies have closed their operations temporarily,” Bob Kamandanu, the chairman of the association, told Reuters. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.