Indonesia's coal output seen reaching 955 Mln T in 2025-Assoc
October 11, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's coal output seen reaching 955 Mln T in 2025-Assoc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s coal output is expected to reach 485 million tonnes in 2015, 680 million tonnes in 2020 and 955 million tonnes in 2025, the chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association said on Thursday.

Coal output this year was expected to decline 30 percent to around 340 million tonnes, as the industry weathers a “perfect storm” combining regulatory uncertainty and tough global market conditions, Bob Kamandanu told a mining conference.

Coal exports are expected to reach 361 million tonnes in 2015, 496 million tonnes in 2020 and 655 million tonnes in 2025, according to data from the association. Indonesia is the world’s top exporter of thermal coal.

The increase in output is based on the assumption new infrastructure will be developed to support the mining industry and that no export restrictions are imposed.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Ron Popeski

