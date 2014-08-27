FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia may revoke contracts of 17 coal miners including Bumi unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia may terminate the contracts of 17 coal miners that have not paid royalties, including PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of PT Bumi Resources Tbk , the director general for coal and minerals said on Wednesday.

“If they haven’t paid, we will terminate,” Sukhyar told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing. “Their contracts can be ended,” he said, adding the companies must pay their dues by the end of October.

Indonesian miners have been hit by oversupply and weak coal prices as demand from major consumer China slows down. Bumi, which has taken up huge loans over the past few years, has been struggling to repay its debt. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Alan Raybould)

