Indonesia's 2012 thermal coal output forecast cut-assoc

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Thermal coal output in Indonesia, the world’s top exporter, is expected to be steady this year versus 2011 levels at around 360 million tonnes, an industry group said on Tuesday, cutting its forecast as a global supply glut has reduced demand.

“We see we may not reach our target of 390-400 million tonnes, and the chances are it will be the same as last year,” Indonesian Coal Mining Association executive director Supriatna Suhala told Reuters.

Indonesia exports most of its thermal coal to China, India and South Korea.

Excess supply has hammered thermal coal prices in recent months. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)