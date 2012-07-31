FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's 2012 thermal coal output forecast cut-assoc
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's 2012 thermal coal output forecast cut-assoc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Thermal coal output in Indonesia, the world’s top exporter, is expected to be steady this year versus 2011 levels at around 360 million tonnes, an industry group said on Tuesday, cutting its forecast as a global supply glut has reduced demand.

“We see we may not reach our target of 390-400 million tonnes, and the chances are it will be the same as last year,” Indonesian Coal Mining Association executive director Supriatna Suhala told Reuters.

Indonesia exports most of its thermal coal to China, India and South Korea.

Excess supply has hammered thermal coal prices in recent months. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.