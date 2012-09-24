FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia govt eyes increasing royalties paid by some coal miners
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 24, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia govt eyes increasing royalties paid by some coal miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government is considering increasing the royalties that coal miners holding “IUP” business licenses pay to 13.5 percent from 5-7 percent now, an official at the mining ministry said on Monday.

IUP licenses are normally held by smaller or newer miners and so the move will not affect major miners with long-standing Coal Contract of Work (CCoW) licenses, such as top producer PT Bumi Resources, which already pay 13.5 percent.

“It’s something we’re thinking about,” Edi Prasodjo, coal mining chief at the ministry, said on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.