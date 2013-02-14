FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia 2013 coal output seen unchanged on low prices -Assoc
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia 2013 coal output seen unchanged on low prices -Assoc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects coal production this year to remain unchanged at 370-375 million tonnes, with low prices expected to continue to hurt output from the world’s top exporter of thermal coal, an industry association told Reuters on Thursday.

“It depends on the price situation,” Indonesian Coal Mining Association Executive Director Supriatna Suhala said. “If the demand is there and prices are good, we can push our production to 400 (million tonnes).”

Indonesia’s top customers are China and India. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.