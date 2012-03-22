FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia govt keeps coal output forecast at 332 mln T in 2012
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia govt keeps coal output forecast at 332 mln T in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s coal production will rise 1.5 percent to 332 million tonnes this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, Thamrin Sihite, the director general of coal and minerals, said on Thursday.

Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, produced 326.7 million tonnes last year, according to government data.

“The target for coal is still the same as last year,” Sihite told Reuters. “If there is a change, we will announce it.” The forecast is the same as one given in November last year.

This year, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has announced a flurry of new rules for the mining and resources industry, including limits on foreign ownership in mines and a ban on exports of some metals and minerals by 2014.

The Indonesian Coal Mining Association sees output rising 8.3 percent to 390 million tonnes in 2012, with producers set to ramp up output to feed growing demand in China and India. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

