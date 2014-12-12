FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia revises up coal output targets for 2014 and 2015
December 12, 2014

Indonesia revises up coal output targets for 2014 and 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia has revised up coal output targets for 2014 and 2015, the mining ministry’s coal director said on Friday, as the government increases its revenue target and miners boost volumes amid plummetting global coal prices.

Coal production is expected to reach 450 million tonnes in 2014, Mining Ministry coal director Bambang Tjahjono Setiabudi told Reuters, up from the government’s previous 2014 output target of 421 million tonnes.

Output in 2015 is also expected to be around 450 million tonnes, up from a previous government target of 425 million tonnes, he said. ($1 = 12,445 rupiah) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Ed Davies)

