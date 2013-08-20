FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia energy regulator says conducting all tenders as normal
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Energy
August 20, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia energy regulator says conducting all tenders as normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy regulator is conducting its oil, condensate and natural gas sell tenders as usual, but will review its internal procedures following a major graft scandal, the agency’s interim chief said on Tuesday.

“There is no stoppage of tenders. Tenders will continue to run in accordance with regulations,” interim Chairman Johanes Widjonarko told reporters.

His statement contradicts comments by an agency official on Monday who told Reuters the energy regulator, SKKMigas, had suspended all energy tenders as it reviewed internal procedures. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Ed Davies)

